Feb 5 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* ASX ALERT-WESTPAC LAUNCHES WESTPAC CAPITAL NOTES 5 OFFER-WBC.AX

* ‍WESTPAC IS SEEKING TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $750 MILLION FROM OFFER​

* EACH NOTE WILL HAVE AN ISSUE PRICE OF $100 AND IS EXPECTED TO PAY QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS

* ‍CLOSING DATE FOR OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE 6 MARCH 2018​