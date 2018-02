Feb 5 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.1% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍TOTAL RWA INCREASED $6.1 BILLION OR 1.5% THIS QUARTER​

* HAS CEASED TO USE ITS PREFERRED RANGE FOR CET1 RATIO OF 8.75% TO 9.25% AS A GUIDE TO MANAGING CAPITAL LEVELS

* WILL REVISE ITS PREFERRED RANGE FOR CET1 RATIO ONCE APRA FINALISES ITS REVIEW OF CAPITAL ADEQUACY FRAMEWORK

* WESTPAC WILL SEEK TO OPERATE WITH A CET1 RATIO OF AT LEAST 10.5% IN MARCH AND SEPTEMBER