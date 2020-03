March 13 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* CONFIRMED IT HAS BEEN SERVED WITH CLASS ACTION BY JOHNSON WINTER & SLATTERY

* CLASS ACTION FROM CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS WHO ACQUIRED INTEREST IN CO’S SECURITIES OR EQUITY SWAP CONFIRMATIONS BETWEEN 16 DEC 2013-19 NOV 2019

* CLAIM RELATES TO MARKET DISCLOSURE ISSUES CONNECTED TO CO’S MONITORING OF FINANCIAL CRIME OVER RELEVANT PERIOD

* CLAIM DOES NOT IDENTIFY AMOUNT OF ANY DAMAGES SOUGHT

* CO WILL BE DEFENDING THE CLAIM