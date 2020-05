BRIEF-Westpac Files Defence To AUSTRAC Federal Court Proceedings

May 15 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* FILES DEFENCE TO AUSTRAC FEDERAL COURT PROCEEDINGS

* WESTPAC AND AUSTRAC CONTINUE TO ENGAGE CONSTRUCTIVELY & ARE DISCUSSING A STATEMENT OF AGREED FACTS & ADMISSIONS

* ACCEPTS GRAVITY OF ISSUES RAISED BY AUSTRAC CLAIM & MADE LARGE NUMBER OF ADMISSIONS IN RESPONSE TO STATEMENT OF CLAIM

* FILED DEFENCE IN RELATION TO ALLEGED CONTRAVENTIONS OF OBLIGATIONS UNDER ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING & COUNTER-TERRORISM FINANCING ACT

* IN RESPONSE TO AUSTRAC STATEMENT OF CLAIM, CO ADMITTED TO NON-REPORTING OF IFTIS & ASSOCIATED TRACING INFORMATION FAILURES

* IN RESPONSE TO STATEMENT OF CLAIM, CO ADMITTED TO RECORD KEEPING FAILURES

* IN RESPONSE TO STATEMENT OF CLAIM, CO ADMITTED TO ONGOING CUSTOMER DUE DILIGENCE FAILURES

* IN RESPONSE TO STATEMENT OF CLAIM, CO ADMITTED TO FAILURES ON SOME CORRESPONDENT BANKING OBLIGATIONS