Feb 11 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* WESTPAC NZ SAYS COMPENSATING CREDIT CARD CUSTOMERS WHO RECEIVED THEIR CARD WITHOUT RECEIVING A WELCOME LETTER CONTAINING DISCLOSURE INFORMATION

* WESTPAC NZ SAYS 19,365 CUSTOMERS TO BE PAID $3.7 MILLION, IN LINE WITH SETTLEMENT AGREED WITH COMMERCE COMMISSION

* WESTPAC NZ SAYS AFFECTED CUSTOMERS BETWEEN MAY 2017 & MARCH 2018 BEING CONTACTED OVER COMPENSATION PAYMENT; FIGURES IN NZ$