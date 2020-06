BRIEF-Westpac Provides Update On AUSTRAC Litigation

June 12 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* AUSTRAC LITIGATION UPDATE

* AUSTRAC HAS NOTIFIED WESTPAC IT MAY AMEND ITS STATEMENT OF CLAIM TO INCLUDE ALLEGATIONS ARISING FROM THESE INVESTIGATIONS

* CONTINUED TO REVIEW ITS PROCESSES

* AUSTRAC REQUESTED FURTHER INFORMATION FROM WESTPAC INCLUDING ON TTR ISSUES AND 272 CUSTOMERS

* DISCLOSED TO AUSTRAC ISSUES REGARDING OBLIGATION TO FILE THRESHOLD TRANSACTION REPORTS

* THERE IS A FURTHER CASE MANAGEMENT HEARING ON 17 JUNE 2020

* AUSTRAC MAY INCLUDE ALLEGATIONS FROM PROBES INTO ADDITIONAL SMRS RELATED TO POTENTIAL CHILD EXPLOITATION CO SUBMITTED IN IN DEC. 2019