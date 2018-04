April 26 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* WESTPAC REAFFIRMS PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO-WBC.AX

* ACKNOWLEDGES MEDIA AND ANALYST REPORTS ON APRA’S 2016 INDUSTRY REVIEW OF CERTAIN CONTROLS ON MORTGAGE SERVICEABILITY REQUIREMENTS

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WESTPAC'S MORTGAGE 90+ DAY DELINQUENCIES IN AUSTRALIA WERE 0.67%