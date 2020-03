BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems Announces The Temporary Suspension Of Production In Brescia, Italy

March 16 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC - ANNOUNCED DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION IN ITS BRESCIA, ITALY FACILITY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO REASSESS PRODUCTION SUSPENSION AT ITS BRESCIA FACILITY IN TWO WEEKS

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC - COMPANY'S ITALIAN OPERATIONS IN CHERASCO AND ALBINEA CONTINUE TO OPERATE