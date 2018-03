March 19 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC - ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS - APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10