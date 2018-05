May 17 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL CNG COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO SNAM S.P.A. FOR 12.5 MILLION EURO

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC - REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MILLION TO $255 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: