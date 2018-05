May 10 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MILLION VERSUS $60.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MILLION TO $275 MILLION