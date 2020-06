June 12 (Reuters) - Westports Holdings Bhd:

* UNIT BEGAN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST ORACLE CORP MALAYSIA & BANK OF AMERICA MALAYSIA AT HIGH COURT ON TERMINATION OF 2 AGREEMENTS

* SEEKING COURT TO DECLARE THAT AGREEMENT TERMINATIONS WITH ORACLE HAVE NEGATED OBLIGATION TO PAY BOA

* UNIT SEEKS COMPENSATION OF 6.8 MILLION RGT & INTEREST FROM ORACLE CORP MALAYSIA Source: bit.ly/3hfEOmB