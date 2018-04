April 30 (Reuters) - WestRock Co:

* WESTROCK CO SAYS ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* WESTROCK CO - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A THREE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* WESTROCK CO - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AMOUNT OF EUR 500 MILLION Source : bit.ly/2Fs5pbX Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)