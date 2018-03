BRIEF-WestRock Says Enters Into Credit Agreement

March 9 (Reuters) - WestRock Co:

* WESTROCK SAYS ON MARCH 7 ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN OF UP TO $300 MILLION - SEC FILING

* WESTROCK -‍ CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 3-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BILLION - SEC FILING

* WESTROCK CO - ‍ CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2FwJr8v)