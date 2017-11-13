BRIEF-Westwater Resources Q3 loss per share $0.12

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Westwater Resources Inc

* Westwater Resources reports 3rd quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Current cash, available funding is expected to fund critical operations through year-end 2017 and into Q3 of 2018​

* Expects to obtain capital market financing to fund lithium exploration program and to operate company through 2018​

* Cash and working capital balances at September 30, 2017 were $7.2 million and $8.2 million, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: