May 14 (Reuters) - Westwater Resources Inc:

* WESTWATER RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, COMPANY HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $0.7 MILLION

* WESTWATER - CURRENT CASH, WORKING CAPITAL & ANTICIPATED FUNDING FROM FINANCING AGREEMENTS TO PROVIDE NECESSARY LIQUIDITY THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: