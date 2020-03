BRIEF-Westwing Group FY Revenue Up At EUR 267 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - WESTWING GROUP AG:

* ENDS FY 2019 WITH 949,000 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS; DOUBLE-DIGIT, PROFITABLE GROWTH IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 WITH PROFITABLE GROWTH: 12% REVENUE GROWTH AND 3% ADJUSTED EBITDA

* OUTLOOK 2020: FOCUS ON CUSTOMER GROWTH AND MITIGATING IMPACT OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUE GROWTH OF 5-10% EXPECTED; ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE MODERATELY BETTER THAN 2019

* RETURNING TO PROFITABILITY BY 2021

* GUIDANCE EXCLUDES ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT OF EVOLVING COVID-19 SITUATION

* THIS OUTLOOK IS SUBJECT TO FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 SITUATION

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 5% TO EUR 267M (FY 2018: EUR 254M) AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN WAS -4% (FY 2018: 1%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)