April 25 (Reuters) - Westwood Holdings Group Inc:

* WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48

* WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $22.6 BILLION, COMPARED TO $22.1 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017