July 26 (Reuters) - WeWork Companies:

* WEWORK ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION SERIES B INVESTMENT IN WEWORK CHINA LED BY TRUSTBRIDGE, TEMASEK, SOFTBANK AND HONY CAPITAL

* WEWORK COMPANIES SAYS SERIES B INVESTMENT IN WEWORK CHINA LED BY TRUSTBRIDGE PARTNERS, TEMASEK, SOFTBANK GROUP SOFTBANK VISION FUND AND HONY CAPITAL