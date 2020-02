Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* WEWORK EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MARCELO CLAURE SAYS WEWORK IS A SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS - CNBC INTERVIEW

* WEWORK EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MARCELO CLAURE SAYS CO AIMS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2021 - CNBC INTERVIEW

* WEWORK EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MARCELO CLAURE SAYS WEWORK HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED 100 BUILDINGS IN CHINA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS- CNBC INTERVIEW Source text : cnb.cx/3bt9QnR