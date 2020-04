BRIEF-WeWork special committee files lawsuit against SoftBank after tender offer falls through

April 7 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp:

* THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WE COMPANY -FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

* THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF WEWORK BOARD - FILED A LAWSUIT ALLEGING THAT SOFTBANK BREACHED ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE MASTER TRANSACTION AGREEMENT

* THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF WEWORK BOARD SAYS SOFTBANK’S ACTION CONSTITUTES BREACH OF CONTRACT & BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY TO MINORITY STOCKHOLDERS

* THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF WEWORK BOARD - SEEKING SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE REQUIRING SOFTBANK TO COMPLETE TENDER OFFER OR COMPENSATORY DAMAGES

* WEWORK BOARD -THERE IS NO MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT PROVISION THAT COULD ALLOW SOFTBANK TO AVOID CLOSING TENDER OFFER AS RESULT OF CURRENT GLOBAL EVENTS