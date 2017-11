Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wex Inc

* WEX Inc - ‍on Oct 30, co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, dated July 1, 2016, among co, units - SEC filing​

* WEX Inc - second amendment increases commitments under revolving credit facility under the original credit agreement from $470 million to $570 million Source text (bit.ly/2ysQShA) Further company coverage: