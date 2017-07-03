BRIEF-WEX Inc says completes term loan repricing

July 3 (Reuters) - WEX Inc:

* WEX Inc completes successful term loan repricing

* Anticipated annualized savings of approximately $11 million in interest

* Successful repricing of secured term loans under existing credit facility

* Lenders agreed to amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin at current borrowing levels for both LIBOR borrowings, base rate borrowings​

* Lenders agreed to amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin by 50 basis points for company's tranche A term loans

* Lenders also agreed to an amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin by 75 basis points for company's tranche B term loans