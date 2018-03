March 21 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* STEPHEN WYNN - ON MARCH 20, WFLP & WYNN RESORTS ENTERED INTO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN & CO‍​

* STEPHEN WYNN - WITHOUT WYNN RESORTS' PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT, STEPHEN WYNN MAY NOT SELL MORE THAN 4 MILLION SHARES DURING ANY QUARTER