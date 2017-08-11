FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit
August 11, 2017

BRIEF-WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wh Group Ltd

* Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe

* Expects to increase its slaughter capacity and realize improved operating efficiencies in Poland

* Acquisition should lower Smithfield's overall cost structure in Poland

* Expects to reduce live hog transportation costs because slaughterhouse in Kutno is located in center of Poland's highest hog producing region

* Smithfield acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini, Royal Chicken Source text (bit.ly/2uMsz7o) Further company coverage:

