March 26 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER BEFORE BIOLOGICAL FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS $22,379 MILLION VERSUS $21,534 MILLION

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE BEFORE BIOLOGICAL FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS US$1,090 MILLION VERSUS US$1,014 MILLION

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.22 PER SHARE