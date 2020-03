BRIEF-WH Group Says Recommended Final Dividend Of HK$0.265 Per Share

March 24 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.265 PER SHARE

* WILL ALSO INCREASE EXPOSURE TO POULTRY BUSINESS FOR RISK MANAGEMENT AND FURTHER VALUE CREATION

* BELIEVE GROWTH MOMENTUM OF PACKAGED MEATS BUSINESS WILL CARRY ON

* IN 2020, SLUGGISH GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH, RISKY GEOPOLITICAL RELATIONS, CONTINUATION OF ASF & COVID-19 TO BRING CO UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES

* BELIEVE PORK PRODUCTS ARE CONSUMER STAPLES; IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP WILL BE MANAGEABLE UNDER CURRENT ASSESSMENT

* HIGHLY CAUTIOUS ABOUT LATEST DEVELOPMENT AND LATER IMPLICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* IN RESPECT OF CORE BUSINESS, PACKAGED MEATS, IT HAS BEEN RESILIENT DESPITE STAGES IN INDUSTRIAL CYCLE & MACRO HEADWINDS

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE BEFORE BIOLOGICAL FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS $1,378 MILLION VERSUS $1,046 MILLION

* FY REVENUE BEFORE BIOLOGICAL FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS $ 24,103 MILLION VERSUS $22,605 MILLION