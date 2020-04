April 2 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group PLC:

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - IN LAST FEW WEEKS, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL ACTIVITY HAS BEEN NOTABLE,

* WH IRELAND GROUP PLC - EXPECTS TO REPORT AN OPERATING LOSS BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS FOR FY20, OF ABOUT £2.2M ON REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY £21.3M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: