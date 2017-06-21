FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-WH Ireland sees "significant improvement" in H1 results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 6:18 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-WH Ireland sees "significant improvement" in H1 results

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc

* Trading update & change of accounting ref date

* First six months of financial year has seen further significant progression across company

* Both divisions reporting strong momentum both in absolute terms and also relative to comparative period a year ago

* First half figures will show a significant improvement on those for previous year

* Corporate and institutional broking division has witnessed a significant increase in transactional revenue

* Pipeline of new business is at highest that it has been for several years

* At interim period end our assets under management and administration had increased to in excess of 3 billion stg

* Remains cautiously optimistic in relation to rest of period despite obvious headwinds around both UK politics and economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.