June 21 (Reuters) - WH Ireland Group Plc

* Trading update & change of accounting ref date

* First six months of financial year has seen further significant progression across company

* Both divisions reporting strong momentum both in absolute terms and also relative to comparative period a year ago

* First half figures will show a significant improvement on those for previous year

* Corporate and institutional broking division has witnessed a significant increase in transactional revenue

* Pipeline of new business is at highest that it has been for several years

* At interim period end our assets under management and administration had increased to in excess of 3 billion stg

* Remains cautiously optimistic in relation to rest of period despite obvious headwinds around both UK politics and economy