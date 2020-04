BRIEF-WH Smith Expects April Group Revenue To Be Down By About 90%

April 6 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc:

* WH SMITH PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE AND NEW FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

* WH SMITH PLC - IN OUR UK TRAVEL BUSINESS, WE HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN PASSENGER NUMBERS AS A RESULT OF TRAVEL BANS

* WH SMITH PLC - ALL OUR STORES AT AIRPORTS AND RAILWAY STATIONS ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* WH SMITH PLC - TOTAL GROUP REVENUE IN MARCH 2020 WAS DOWN 25% YEAR ON YEAR

* WH SMITH PLC - IN LATEST WEEK OF TRADING TO 4 APRIL 2020, REVENUES ACROSS GROUP WERE DOWN AROUND 85% YEAR ON YEAR

* WH SMITH PLC - IN MONTH OF APRIL AS A WHOLE, EXPECT GROUP REVENUE TO BE DOWN BY APPROXIMATELY £114M (DOWN 90% YEAR ON YEAR)

* WH SMITH PLC - FOR REMAINING PART OF H2 OF THIS FY ESTIMATE BEING ABLE TO REDUCE GROUP CASH OPERATING COSTS BY AROUND 60% (AROUND £200M

* WH SMITH PLC - FROM APRIL UNTIL 31 AUGUST 2020, OUR SCENARIO PLANNING ASSUMES REVENUE COULD BE DOWN BETWEEN 80% AND 85%

* WH SMITH PLC - WE ALSO INTEND TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY AROUND £29M

* WH SMITH PLC - CURRENTLY ESTIMATE BEING ABLE TO REDUCE GROUP CASH OPERATING COSTS BY AROUND 60% (AROUND £200M) IN H2

* WH SMITH PLC - ALSO INTEND TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY AROUND £29M

* WH SMITH PLC - SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT ACROSS STORES AND HEAD OFFICES THROUGH FURLOUGH ARRANGEMENTS

* WH SMITH PLC - SECURED A PACKAGE OF NEW BANK FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

* WH SMITH PLC - THAT UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FIRST HALF WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS OF £80M

* WH SMITH - TO MAKE A SMALL EXCEPTIONAL NONCASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN HY STATEMENTS OF ABOUT £3M IN RESPECT OF ITS AIRPORT OPERATIONS IN ASIA

* WH SMITH PLC - BOARD WILL NOT BE MAKING AN INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR