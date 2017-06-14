FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc:

* Trading update for 15 week period to 10 June 2017

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, total group sales were up 2%, with like-for-like sales flat

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, travel business total sales were up 8%

* In travel business, in 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, like-for-like sales were up 5%

* New store opening programme is progressing well both in UK and internationally

* On target to open 15 units in UK this year and have won further units internationally including 6 units in Rome which will open in July

* In 15 week period from 1 March To 10 June 2017, high street business total sales were down 4%, with like-for-like sales also down 4%

* Remain confident in outcome for full year Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.