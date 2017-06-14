BRIEF-WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period

June 14 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc:

* Trading update for 15 week period to 10 June 2017

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, total group sales were up 2%, with like-for-like sales flat

* In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, travel business total sales were up 8%

* In travel business, in 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, like-for-like sales were up 5%

* New store opening programme is progressing well both in UK and internationally

* On target to open 15 units in UK this year and have won further units internationally including 6 units in Rome which will open in July

* In 15 week period from 1 March To 10 June 2017, high street business total sales were down 4%, with like-for-like sales also down 4%

* Remain confident in outcome for full year