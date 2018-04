April 12 (Reuters) - WH Smith PLC:

* H1 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT £82M VERSUS £83M YEAR AGO

* H1 GROUP REVENUE GROWTH DECLINE OF 1 PERCENT VERSUS 2 PERCENT GROWTH A YEAR AGO

* H1 HIGH STREET REVENUE DOWN 5 PERCENT VERSUS A 4 PERCENT DECLINE A YEAR AGO

* H1 HIGH STREET TRADING PROFIT AT £50M VERSUS £53M YEAR AGO

* SAYS INCREASED INTERIM DIVIDEND BY 10%