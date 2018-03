March 8 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$ ‍43,273​ MILLION VERSUS HK$46,627 MILLION

* ‍SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.95 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID​

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$21,876 MILLION VERSUS HK$21,440 MILLION​