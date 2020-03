BRIEF-Wharf Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$3,386 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3,386 MILLION VERSUS HK$6,623 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$16,874 MILLION VERSUS HK$21,055 MILLION

* BUSINESS FOR Q1 OF 2020 ALREADY CONSIGNED TO A WASHOUT DUE TO IMPACT OF VIRUS OUTBREAK

* 2020 OPENED WITH UNPRECEDENTED DOWNTURN IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES DUE TO VIRUS OUTBREAK

* Q2 MAY NOT FARE MUCH BETTER THAN Q1, EVEN IF MARKETS RETURN TO NORMAL QUICKLY

* SINCE START OF 2020, HOTEL OCCUPANCY RATE DOWN TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT WITH 98% OF LAST YEAR'S REVENUE LOST