BRIEF-WhatsApp Says Updating Terms of Service, Privacy Policy for Users in EU

April 24 (Reuters) - WhatsApp:

* SAYS UPDATING TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY WHERE GENERAL DATA PROTECTION REGULATION LAW IS TAKING EFFECT

* SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY

* SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK

* SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE "LIMITED DATA" THAT IT COLLECTS Source text - (bit.ly/2HPefG5)