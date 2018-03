BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals Qtrly ‍adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.19​

March 21 (Reuters) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp:

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS EXCEEDS 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND DECLARES FIRST QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 2018

* ‍ESTIMATED ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE 22.5 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 355,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS - AVERAGE ANNUAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION OVER NEXT 5 YEARS (INCLUDING 2018) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 25 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS - AVERAGE ANNUAL ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS (INCLUDING 2018) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AND 370,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS- DURING 3 MONTHS, YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO RECOGNIZED IMPAIRMENT CHARGE(RELATION TO PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT​) OF $229 MILLION

* ‍REVENUE WAS $243 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, ON SALES VOLUME OF 7.3 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 94,300 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $216.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: