BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.15

May 10 (Reuters) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp:

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2018 AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 2018

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* REVENUE WAS $199.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 VERSUS $197.9 MILLION

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS- WHEATON’S ESTIMATED ATTRIBUTABLE SILVER AND GOLD PRODUCTION IN 2018 FORECAST TO BE ABOUT 22.5 MILLION SILVER OUNCES, 355,000 GOLD OUNCES

* WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS- ESTIMATED AVERAGE ANNUAL ATTRIBUTABLE SILVER AND GOLD PRODUCTION OVER NEXT 5 YEARS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 25 MILLION SILVER OUNCES