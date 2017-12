BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Announces Terms Of Keybank Credit Agreement

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES TERMS OF KEYBANK CREDIT AGREEMENT

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR INCREASE IN BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $50 MILLION TO $52.5 MILLION

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO INCREASES ACCORDION FEATURE BY $50 MILLION TO $150 MILLION

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - REVOLVING FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC. 21, 2019, BUT MAY BE EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EXTENSION OF REQUIREMENT TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS TO $52.5 MILLION OR BELOW BY JULY 1, 2018