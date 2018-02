BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Update On Strategic Initiatives

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT TRANSITION AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - BOARD HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF SELECTING AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY ADVISOR TO ASSIST COMPANY

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO MATERIALLY REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES INCLUDING CLOSING CHARLESTON OFFICE IN SC

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC - ‍WILL PLACE 7 PARCELS OF NON-INCOME PRODUCING LAND IN VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA ON MARKET FOR SALE​

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍ TO UTILIZE PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE ASSETS SALES TO PAY OFF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY DEBT, REDUCE LIABILITIES​