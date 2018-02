Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. RETAINS KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS AS A FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC REVIEW

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍BOARD RETAINED KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS TO LEAD PROCESS IN IDENTIFYING AND EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: