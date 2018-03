March 12 (Reuters) - Wheelock And Co Ltd:

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS WAS HK$20,570 MILLION VERSUS HK$16,294 MILLION​

* FY REVENUE HK$70.95 BILLION VERSUS HK$60.58 BILLION

* SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 95.0 CENTS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON APRIL 27