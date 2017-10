Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wheelock And Co Ltd

* Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell to Pace Ascend Limited sale shares representing all issued shares of New Grade and the sale loan​

* ‍Total consideration receivable by Wharf Group from LVGEM Real Estate Investment group Is HK$9,000 million​

* ‍Expected that group will record attributable gain of about HK$2.8 billion​ due to transaction