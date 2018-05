May 9 (Reuters) - Wheels Inc:

* WHEELS INC - PARTNERSHIP WITH UBER FOR BUSINESS, PARTNERSHIP OFFERS SOLUTION ENABLING FLEETS TO GAIN VISIBILITY INTO THEIR RIDE-HAILING ACTIVITY

* WHEELS, AN AUTOMOTIVE FLEET LEASING & MANAGEMENT COMPANY, SAYS WILL MAINTAIN & FINANCE AN UBER FOR BUSINESS COMPANY PROFILE ON BEHALF OF THEIR CLIENTS