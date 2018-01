BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $3.69

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $14.50 TO $15.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.45 TO $13.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $5.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.88 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $3.69

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO GENERATE CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLANS TO CONTINUE REPURCHASING COMMON STOCK THROUGHOUT 2018