BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp To Commence Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer To Purchase Up To $1 Bln Of Its Shares

April 26 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION TO COMMENCE MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $1 BILLION OF ITS SHARES

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING

* WHIRLPOOL - MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER AT PRICE NOT LESS THAN $150 NOR OVER $170/SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, TO SELLER IN CASH

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: