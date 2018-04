BRIEF-Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

April 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SALE OF EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS AND A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

* WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH

* WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

* WHIRLPOOL - "MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION" TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1 BILLION OF COMMON STOCK AT ANTICIPATED PRICE PER SHARE NOT LESS THAN $150 AND NOT GREATER THAN $170