BRIEF-Whirlpool Corporation Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.30

April 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.81 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.96 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $4.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.95 BILLION

* WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BILLION, COMPARED TO $2.4 BILLION IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* REAFFIRMS FY OPERATING CASH FLOW GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION AND FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $1.0 BILLION TO $1.1 BILLION

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS

* ANNOUNCED A 4.5 PERCENT INCREASE TO ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, AND INTENDS TO REPURCHASE COMMON STOCK THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: