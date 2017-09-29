FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whirlpool exercises commitment increase and term extension rights under third amended
September 29, 2017 / 8:51 PM

BRIEF-Whirlpool exercises commitment increase and term extension rights under third amended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool - ‍On Sept 27, co exercised commitment increase & term extension rights under third amended & restated long-term credit agreement with lenders​

* Whirlpool - Consent to commitment increases aggregate borrowing capacity under amended long-term facility from $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion​

* Whirlpool Corp says termination date of amended long-term facility extended by one year to May 17, 2022 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2wpnYtD] Further company coverage:

