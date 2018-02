Feb 20 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL RECALLS KITCHENAID ELECTRIC KETTLES DUE TO BURN HAZARD

* ‍U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS WHIRLPOOL RECALLS ABOUT 40,200 KITCHENAID ELECTRIC KETTLES DUE TO BURN HAZARD​

* ‍U.S. CPSC-WHIRLPOOL RECEIVED 79 REPORTS IN U.S. (19 IN CANADA) OF HANDLES SEPARATING, INCLUDING 3 REPORTS IN U.S. (1 IN CANADA) OF MINOR BURN INJURIES​