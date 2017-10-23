FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whirlpool reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 from continuing operations
October 23, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Whirlpool reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $3.83 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corporation reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.60 to $13.90 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.40

* Q3 earnings per share $3.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.72

* Q3 sales $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.83 from continuing operations

* Whirlpool Corp - ‍announced a $150 million fixed cost reduction initiative, which is in addition to ongoing cost productivity efforts​

* Whirlpool Corp - in North America, ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in U.S. To increase by 4 to 6 percent​

* Whirlpool Corp - in Latin America, ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in Brazil to be flat​

* Whirlpool Corp - in Europe, Middle East and Africa, ‍continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent​

* Whirlpool Corp - in Asia, ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent​

* Whirlpool Corp - the ‍initiative to reduce fixed overhead costs by $150 million will be implemented in early 2018​

* Whirlpool Corp - ‍“In 2017, company experienced significantly elevated raw material prices which are now expected to further increase through 2018”​

* Whirlpool Corp - ‍reaffirms its 2020 goals​

* Whirlpool - ‍not satisfied with Q3 operating margins, impacted by raw material inflation, unfavorable price/mix, slow progress on European integration​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $14.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

